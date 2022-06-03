Pamela Shaw

Pamela L. (Staley) Shaw, 63, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed from this life on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, surrounded by those she loved.
Born Dec. 6, 1958, in Frederick, Maryland, Pam was the daughter of the late Chester C. Staley and Paula Talton.
Pam was a graduate of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, and after graduation, she went on to a career as an administrative professional until her retirement from Bechtel Corporation in 2015. Pam spent much of her career supporting global construction, engineering project teams and event planning. She also was considered a “second mom” to many colleagues who were working away from their families. She would invite them to her home on holidays, teaching them how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey, and offering an ear when they needed guidance.
However, Pam’s most cherished role was mother to four children and adoring “Pammy” to her 10 grandchildren. She could often be found in the company of those she loved most, enjoying watching her children, and their growing families and helping create memories through holidays, family trips and vacations to Deep Creek Lake and the beach. In her spare time, Pam enjoyed reading, knitting, flower gardening and her beloved Yorkshire Terriers.
Pamela is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, George W. Shaw Jr., who passed away in April 2022. She is survived by her children, George Shaw III, of Jefferson, Erin Becker and husband Joe, of Dysart, Pennsylvania, Meghan Wyant and husband Matt, of Union Bridge, and Caitlin Shaw, of Frederick; and her 10 beautiful grandchildren who love her dearly.
The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, Maryland. A celebration of life will follow at 4 p.m.
The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Pam’s memory to the wonderful Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy, Maryland (frederickhealthhospice.org).
