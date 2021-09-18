Pamela Tomblin

Pamela Lee Tomblin, 68, of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility in Kearneysville, West Virginia.
Born May 26, 1953, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George Sheetenhelm and Grace Wilcoxon Sheetenhelm.
She was of the Methodist faith. Pamela was a graduate of Linganore High School in Frederick, class of 1971.
The family extends thanks to Fresenius Kidney Care of Charles Town and to the Hospice of the Panhandle for their kind care.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Vernon Robert ‘Bobby” Tomblin, at home; one daughter, Tiffany Drone and husband Glenn, of Rixeyville, Virginia; two grandchildren, Brandon Drone and Savana Drone; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Drone and Ryleigh Drone; one sister, Debbie Hammond and husband, Bill; and one aunt, Elizabeth Wade.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Bolivar, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Sept. 23 from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com