Pastor Joy Zepp

Pastor Joy Elaine Zepp, 69, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Doeys’ House in Hagerstown, MD.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1951, in Hagerstown, MD, to Mildred R. Price of Williamsport, MD, and the late Robert Morris Shank.
Joy was a 1969 graduate of South Hagerstown High School in Hagerstown, MD, a graduate of Shippensburg State College with a bachelor’s degree in math and French, and studied at Bethany Theological Seminary. She was called into the ministry at the Hagerstown Church of the Brethren, served at Hagerstown, Westminster, and Glade Valley where she was ordained into the ministry in 2002, before she became the pastor at the Manor Church of the Brethren in 2003 and served there until the time of her death.
Prior to her ministry, Joy taught school and was an enthusiastic 4-H leader and dairy judging coach in both Howard and Washington counties for over 30 years. Joy was a 4-H all-star.
She was a member of Manor Church of the Brethren in Tilghmanton, MD.
One of the proudest accomplishments was the establishment of Puppet Ministries in the congregations she served.
Joy never lost her love of farming. Throughout her life, she was active on the farm and took pride in the animals she helped breed and raise. Even after her health declined, she still took great pride in the fact that her daughter Amy and her children continue the tradition of their love and care for sheep, cows, and pigs they raise.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband William W. “Bill” Zepp whom she married on June 22, 1974; daughter Amy Chapman and her husband Billy of Hagerstown, MD; son Chris Zepp and his wife Amanda of Bridgewater, VA; grandchildren Shylah, Tristan, Kayleigh, Micah, Hannah, and Natalia; sister Janet Shank Stiles Fulton of Boonsboro, MD.
Family and friends may pay their respects to Pastor Joy on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Osborne Funeral Home 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD.
Burial will be private, and a memorial celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
The family requests the omission of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Johns Hopkins Hospital HHT Center for Excellence Sheikh Zayed Tower, Suite 7203 The Johns Hopkins Hospital Baltimore, MD 21287 or Louis and Phyllis Friedman Neurological Rehabilitation Center at Sinai Hospital, 409 Washington Ave., Suite 900, Towson, MD 21204.
