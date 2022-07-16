Patrice Suzanne Boulanger, 63, of Frankford, Delaware, declared independence from cancer on July 4, 2022. She was born to Edmund and Mary Suzanne Boulanger (nee Kernan) on March 16, 1959, in Alexandria, Virginia, graduating from Potomac High School, in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
Patrice attended Frostburg State University and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She also became lifelong friends with a wonderful group of roommates and buddies who made the experience unforgettable. Looking to find her niche in Montgomery County, Maryland, Patrice worked in the business sector before beginning her government career in 1989 at the National Institute of Standards and Technology in Gaithersburg, Maryland, as a conference manager. She traveled the world with NIST while assisting on many international and domestic conferences. The relationship she shared with her closest co-workers developed into friendships that grew stronger in each year of her service. They made her 30 years much more pleasurable.
In 1992, through mutual friends, Patrice met Joe Brodt at the Into the Streets festival in Frederick, Maryland. On Sept. 18, 1994, the beginning of a beautiful 30-year marriage commenced. After moving to New Market, Maryland, she gave birth to the joy of her life, Kyle Joseph Brodt, on May 6, 1997. Sometimes rational, and most times emotional, she was a devoted “baseball mom” and sports enthusiast. She enjoyed following the Frederick Keys, Orioles, Nationals, Washington Commanders (“Really?” she said) and her beloved Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals.
Patrice was an avid gardener and enjoyed constantly beautifying the yard at the New Market, Maryland, residence the family would call home for 26 years, in addition to serving in the flower ministry at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Libertytown, Maryland. She also held root blues and bluegrass music close to her heart. A huge fan of Bonnie Raitt, John Prine and the Seldom Scene, anyone will find solace in the messages of their music as if they were listening with Patrice side by side.
Through the friendship and generosity of some close friends, Patrice declared Bethany Beach, Delaware, as the place for retirement for her and Joe in 2018. The search began, and Patrice retired from the government on Dec. 31, 2019. Joe and Patrice found their home in February 2020, and her dream of “someday” retiring to the beach came true in September 2020. Surviving with her spirit are her husband, Joe; son, Kyle; sisters, Andrea Bleinberger (Hans), Amie McLean (Mark) and Marie Whitlock; brother, Kernan Boulanger; nephews, Dr. Andrew Bleinberger (Morgan), Forrest Bleinberger, Collin Whitlock, Luke McLean and Anthony Astorino; nieces, Ella Whitlock, Haley McLean, Katherine Brodt, Angela DeJulius (Chris) and Regina Astorino; brothers-in-law, Michael Brodt (Joanne) and Dan P. Brodt (Suzanne).
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at the place of her marriage, St. Mary’s Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima, Barnesville, Maryland. A luncheon reception will follow in the parish community hall next door.
Arrangements are in the care of c, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, MD 21811. To express condolences to the family, please visit easternshorecremation.com.