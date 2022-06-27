Patrice Calahan Vencill, age 69, of Crossville, Tennessee, peacefully passed away the morning of June 20, 2022, at Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton, Tennessee. Born Aug. 21, 1952, in South Bend, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Richard Calahan and Jeanette (Gallagher) Calahan.
Patrice grew up in Fanwood, New Jersey, and attended Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, where she met her husband. She was the athletic department secretary at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky, before moving to Pennsylvania where her son was born.
Upon moving to New Market, Maryland, she was an active volunteer in the school system, Boy Scouts, and Walkersville United Methodist Church. She had a gift of hospitality and enjoyed socializing with members of the groups she was involved with. She enjoyed traveling with her family and sightseeing across the eastern United States. She relocated to Tennessee and attended the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church in Crossville. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Vencill; son, Adam Vencill; brother, Scott Calahan; sister, Lynn Rosenberg; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Patrice is predeceased by her sister, Sharon Kennedy.
Services will be held in the chapel at the Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church located at 231 Westchester Drive, Fairfield Glade, Tennessee, on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. CT. Arrangements and care provided by Bilbrey Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Patrice’s name to the American Lung Association, the American Cancer Society, and the American Diabetes Association.