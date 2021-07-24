Patricia A. Bayles passed away July 3, 2021, in Salisbury, Maryland, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 26, 1948, to Charles S. Bayles and Opal Tiller Bayles. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles S. Bayles; mother, Opal Tiller Bayles; sister, Sharon Dryman; and sister, Pamela Jean Day.
She is survived by three children, Peggy Carroll and husband David, of Frederick, Maryland, and Steven E. Burdette and Tristan Burdette, both of Ocean City, Maryland. She is also survived by four sisters, Bonnie Younkins, Margie Bayles, Tina Klosterman and Crisi Tedore; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Patricia’s precious gift was the love of her family and especially her love for her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all.
Arrangements are private and will be at the convenience of the family.