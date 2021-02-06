Patricia Ann Harshman born Dec. 26, 1950, in Frederick, Maryland, passed on to her heavenly home, Feb. 3, 2021. Pat was born to the late John L. Fox and Mary Catherine Graser Fox. She married H. David Harshman, Jr. on Nov. 24, 1967 and settled down to live out her life on the Harshman family farm where she nurtured and raised her family.
Pat is survived by her husband of 53 years, H. David Harshman Jr.; her two children Jeffrey Harshman (Pam) and Leslie Harshman. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Jared and Kendall Harshman, of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Pat is survived by her sister, Sandy Runkles. She was predeceased in death by her parents along with her brother, Paul Fox, Sr. and sister, Wanda Fox. Pat leaves to honor her memory numerous brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws as well as many nieces and nephews.
Pat attended and was an active member/worshipper at the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, Monrovia, Maryland.
Pat spent years working off the family farm at Little George’s convenience store in New Market and later working at Mount Airy Locker Company (Wagner Meats) until her retirement. She was a fierce supporter of all activities her kids and grandkids were involved in and especially enjoyed watching them show in 4-H. She grew to love watching the Linganore Lancer high school boys lacrosse and girls field hockey teams where she could be found on the sidelines cheering her grandkids on. She was an honorary grandma to many and was affectionately known as Grandma Pat.
In retirement Pat continued her life of service by supporting the Frederick County 4-H Beef, Sheep and Swine Program, her home church activities and traveling cross-country to visit her grandkids in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Anyone that knows Pat, knows she loved cooking and collecting cookbooks so Oklahoma trips always entailed a visit to Food Network famous, The Pioneer Women Mercantile Store. Pat was the ultimate proud Oklahoma State University (OSU) grandma who routinely wore an OSU sweatshirt every chance she got and was always up for a road trip to visit her grandkids. Go Pokes!
Graveside services will be held at the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren Pleasant Hill cemetery on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 11am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private service with a Celebration of Pat’s life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Road, Monvoria, MD 21770.