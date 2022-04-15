Patricia Ann (Himes) Burns, age 79, of Ijamsville, received her angel wings Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Kline Hospice House. She was surrounded by her loving children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild at the time of her passing.
Patricia was born at Frederick Memorial Hospital Oct. 30, 1942, to Guilford and Eloise (Twenty) Himes. She was the widow of Larry Burns, who predeceased her in 2018. Pat and Larry were high school sweethearts and went on to get married. They have two loving and caring children. She often said she didn't know what she would have done without them and her incredible grandchildren.
Pat was a hard worker, and she wore many different hats over the years. She worked at Peter Pan Inn, Green Valley Elementary School and the Hello Shop at the Francis Scott Key Mall. She attended Abbie Business School, where she graduated with a 4.0 average at the age of 42. Wow!! She then went to work at Shockley Honda, where she took an early retirement to care for her husband, who had become ill.
Our mother was a natural caretaker her whole life. Our grandmother would tell us stories of how our mom, at the tender age of 5, would take care of her when she would have migraines. She would bring her cold washcloths, lay them on her head, and bring her snacks and drinks. She cared for many older relatives and two special friends, Rose and June. Even when she was battling her own illness, she still found the time and energy to help and care for her parents and many others.
She loved her family first and foremost and all of the pets the family had over the years. Mamoose, so lovingly referred to by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was the epitome of love. She valued the love of family. She often told stories of growing up, riding bicycles in Yellow Springs, playing with her cousins and siblings, having family dinners, and how she missed those simple days of life. Her home was a haven to all who entered. She welcomed everyone into her home and life with a smile and kind words. She became a pseudo-mom to so many of our friends. She helped transform and change lives through her undying love and compassion of others. The Burns house was always full of kids and friends, and they all loved it when Ms. Pat would take them for rides in the old green '59 Chevy lovingly referred to as the Batmobile — at least eight of us could catch a ride at one time.
Mom had many interests and hobbies that she shared with family and friends. She had a passion for gardening; she loved sharing her knowledge with you and took such great pride in showing us each species of plants that she had so lovingly grown and cared for. She has even preserved 120-year-old lilies from our great-grandmothers childhood farm and has shared them with the family. She loved butterflies, birds, crafts, miniatures, drawing, writing and photography, taking pictures of the beauty that surrounded her. She loved taking walks, being in nature, weekly phone calls with family near and far, and going to the creek with the grandchildren when they were small. One thing she really loved was a good cup of coffee!!
Pat has fought a brave and courageous battle for over 22 years with a rare form of T- and B-cell lymphoma, mycosis fungoides (subcutaneous and cutaneous) and T-cell leukemia. She underwent many hours of chemo, light treatments, topical ointments, oral chemo and immunotherapy. When she lost her hair, eyelashes and eyebrows, she made the comment, "At least I don't have to worry about having any bad hair days." She named her lymphoma "Bob and Tom" and always noted "she was a tough old bird." Through it all, she always had a sense of humor and a smile on her face, and lit up a room with her presence. She is truly a remarkable individual.
She is survived by her two children, Lori Wilhelm and Scott Burns; her grandchildren, Ashlea Ross, Michael Wilhelm (Amy), Alexa Wilhelm (Larry Sullivan) and Mason Wilhelm; her precious great-grandchildren, Cooper Scott Luecke and Eloise Rose Wilhelm; her two siblings, Vicki Gadberry (Eric) and Jeff Himes (Anne); her sister-in-law, Anne (Al) Treanor; and her nieces and nephews, Karen (Tim), Maggie, Finn, Brianna and Luke Moore, and Hannah Himes; her very special nephew, Andrew Himes; and her extra special cousin, Carolee. She is survived by many other relatives.
There will be a private visitation and interment at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, if memorial contributions could be made to one of these organizations, it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
The Kline Hospice House, located at 7000 Kimmel Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771, as they were wonderful in the last days of Larry's and Pat's life, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Draft and Rescued Horses, or Maryland Horse Rescue.