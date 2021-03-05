Patricia Ann Miller, of Damascus, Maryland, died unexpectedly on Feb. 23, 2021, at the age of 79. Patricia Miller was born on Jan. 30, 1942, in Washington D.C.
She is predeceased by her parents, Melroy and Evelyn Ford; and her beloved son, Kevin Patrick Miller. She is survived by her spouse of 60 years, Edward “Pete” Miller; her children, Theresa Eckenrode and husband Tac, Sharon Miller Bass and husband Joe, Edward Peter Miller Jr. and wife Susan, Joseph Miller and wife Margo, and daughter-in-law, Kim Miller; her grandchildren, Patricia Lechlider, Katie Cala, Edward Peter Miller III, Zach Miller, Kaytlin Garland, Austin Foster, Skyyler Miller, and Lexi Miller; great-grandchildren, Owen, Brice, Ollie and Asher; and their dog, Ginger. She is also survived by her sisters, Gail Matthews and Maureen Wowkanyn and her brother Michael Ford along with many nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was beloved by all who met her and was best known for her cooking with her husband, Pete, and son, Kevin, at the Red Rooster. Pat and Pete owned the Red Rooster for more than 30 years, bringing their love of people and food together. Pat loved her family immensely, and special memories were made while spending time at the beach in Ocean City and hosting many family gatherings.
Pallbearers will be Joe Miller, Peter Miller Jr., Tac Eckenrode, Austin Foster, Zach Miller and Peter Miller III.
Due to COVID-19, restrictions there will be limited seating. A celebration of life funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 8 from St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, Maryland. Those that are attending should wear a mask or adequate face covering and maintain social distancing. Interment will be at a later date.
