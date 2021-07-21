Patricia Ann Molsky, age 90, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Citizens Care and Rehab Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Molsky.
Born March 17, 1931, in Butler, Pennsylvania, Patricia was the daughter of the late Clifford A. and Alice Allen Manny.
Pat was a graduate of Butler High School and Clarion University. From ages 12-18, she was a proud member of the Catholic Daughters of America as lead bugler in their drum and bugle corp. The biggest thrill was sharing the elation that comes with winning the state championship in 1948 with so many girls who became lifelong friends. She was a music lover and friend of animals. Pat’s gift of playing the piano by ear created fond memories for Clarion students and faculty alike. Her musical talents were best remembered as we celebrated her role as lead pianist at Zig and Wilma’s 50th wedding anniversary!
She was an avid sports fan. Her interests ranged from Damascus High School football games, especially those halftime shows, to Caps, Redskins and our United States Olympians.
Her career with Montgomery County Public Schools provided her with many lifelong friends and fond memories of her beloved Tom that could be shared with only those who knew him best.
She is survived by her children, Michael Molsky, Mary Molsky and Anne Molsky Pool. Several grandchildren and granddogs brought joy to her life. Her companion for her final days, Max gave her unconditional love and brought her peace and calmness into her often-fearful moments. He was her second greatest love.
She was of the Catholic faith. Donations may be sent to Independent Hose Company of Frederick, Maryland, or Guiding Eyes for the Blind.
Friends may call 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 23, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Interment will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701
