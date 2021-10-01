On Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, Patricia Ann Robinson, 82, of Monrovia, Maryland, passed to eternal rest peacefully after a long illness. She was born in Washington, D.C., to Thomas and Eva Dutton. She was preceded in death by her brothers and sister, Thomas and wife Lou Dutton, Eugene Dutton, and Ellen and Griff Blakeslee; and nephew, Thomas Dutton. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Eugenia Dutton and Katherine Dutton. She lived most of her adult life in the Damascus community. She retired from the Henry Jackson Foundation at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) in Bethesda, Maryland, as a property manager.
Her greatest accomplishments were the relationships she nurtured. Her favorite role was mother, sister, daughter, grandmother and friend. She was a genuine confidant and loved by many.
Pat is survived by her children, Kimberly and husband Thomas McDonough; her son, Zeek Robinson; and seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn and husband Jonathan Moorman, Colleen, Tommy and Griff McDonough, Colby, and Bryce and Alyssa Robinson; great-granddaughter, Ellen Moorman; and nieces and nephews.
A visitation to be held 2-4 and 6-8 pm Monday, Oct. 4, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Saint Paul Catholic Church, 9250 Damascus Road, Damascus, MD 20872. For those attending the visitation and funeral Mass, a mask or adequate face covering is required. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a favorite charity.
Online condolences may be shared with her family on our website at www.moleworthwilliams.com