Patricia Ann Warthen, 85, of Emmitsburg passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Dove House in Westminster. Born March 17, 1936, in New Oxford, PA, she was the daughter of late Leo J. Funk and Anna Genevieve Bisker Funk; beloved wife of the late Robert Allen Warthen, her husband of 33 years; devoted mother of Wanda Estelle Akiyama and her husband Donald, Denise Warthen McCarthy and her husband Kirk, Robert Douglas Warthen and his wife Sue, and Daniel Allen Warthen and his wife Catherine; loving grandmother of Benjamin Akiyama, Emily Akiyama, Andrew Warthen, Amanda Warthen, Justin Warthen, Peter Warthen, and Sara Warthen; caring great grandmother of Houston; cherished sister of Anthony Funk and Ronald Funk; and also survived by numerous other family members. She was predeceased by her siblings Margaret Eyler and Gerald Funk.
In addition to being a wonderful homemaker and raising her family, she worked as a purchasing agent for the Mt. St. Mary’s College in Emmitsburg. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Sodality at the church. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking with her grandchildren, hanging with friends at the Emmitsburg Senior Center, crocheting, playing cards, and reading. She was a true Selfless Soul!
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A., 210 West Main Street, Emmitsburg (21727) with the celebration of a Mass of Christian, 11 a.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul Street, Emmitsburg with her pastor, the Rev. William M. Allegretto, C.M. officiating. Interment will follow the Mass in the New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Emmitsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Mrs. Warthen’s name to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul Street, Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Online condolences may be offered at www.myersdurborawfh.com.