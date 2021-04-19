Patricia Anne Raines

Patricia Anne (Wrightson) Raines, 78, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Seasons Hospice at Medstar Harbor Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
Born on Jan. 18, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of William Emory Wrightson and Clara Elizabeth (Eckles) Wrightson. She graduated from Catonsville High School in 1960. In her lifetime, she worked at Fort Detrick, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Department of Health and Human Services, retiring after 20 years of service as a federal employee. She was a longtime member of the Pythian Temple of Gaithersburg, MD, and Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church of Mount Airy, MD.
Patricia was the loving wife of 49 years to the late Paul H. Raines Sr. She is survived by her children Donna Lynn Hott, Scott Alexander Raines, and Dawn Raines Greco; her stepchildren, Paul H. Raines, Jr., Debra Sue Reel, Douglas Eugene Raines; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her son Jeffrey Todd Raines and her sisters Mary Wiley and Joan Merryman.
Patricia was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be remembered fondly as “Nanny,” who always had the time and energy to make a fort or play Legos with her grandkids. She leaves behind many close friends in the community of Frederick and especially those at Marvin Chapel Church and its Thrift Store, where she volunteered. She loved puzzles and cardinals and kept everyone around her laughing with her wry sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by all, including her brothers William, David, Denny, and Jerry Wrightson, and sister Carol Janney.
A service celebrating her life will take place at noon on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Church at 5101 Woodville Road in Mount Airy, MD. Weather permitting, the service will occur outdoors, masks required. Pastor Lorraine Brown will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Marvin Chapel United Methodist Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.