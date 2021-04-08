Patricia Annelli

Patricia Ann Annelli, 64, of New Market, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2021, at Washington Hospital Center due to complications of a stroke. She was the wife of Dr. Joe Annelli, her husband of 41 years with whom she shared a love of travel, camping and adventure.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Tricia was the daughter of the late Peggy and Herb Meyer. She graduated from St. Francis College and the University of Tennessee. She began her career as a computer science teacher at Catholic elementary schools in New York and Minnesota. Tricia later worked as a computer specialist for the United States Department of Agriculture, retiring after 28 years. She was also an active Girl Scout for more than 55 years as a girl, leader and trainer, most recently with Girl Scout Council of Nation’s Capital Brownie/Junior Troop 37025.
In addition to her loving husband, Tricia is survived by a daughter, LCDR Katie Hager and husband Chuck; a son, Jay Annelli and wife Dr. Garima Narayen; grandchildren, MacKenzie Hager and Arjun Annelli, all of the Frederick area; and grandchildren, Samantha Hager and Dylan Hager of Catonsville, Maryland; siblings, Mary Ellen Meyer and husband Robert Hubsmith, Meg Zimmer and husband Bob, Chris Meyer and wife Vania, Liz Mattina and husband Joe, and Andrew Meyer and wife Maureen, all of the greater New York area; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 16 and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at the Resthaven Funeral Home, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. There will be no interment. A livestream of the service may be viewed at www.resthaven.us. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at https://www.jdrf.org/