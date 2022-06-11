Patricia Arnett

Patricia Raye Arnett (Zeak), 82, of Frederick, passed away June 4, 2022, due to pneumonia and other illnesses.
Patricia was born Dec. 4, 1939, to the late Raymond Thomas Zeak and Agnes Catherine Zeak in Altoona, Pennsylvania. She graduated as a registered nurse (RN) from the Altoona School of Nursing in 1962.
She served in the United States Air Force from 1963 to 1974, achieving a final rank of major. While stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas, she met Steven K. Arnett, and they were married in 1970. After completing her active duty service to our country, she focused on raising her family before returning to work as a nurse at several organizations in the medical field. She retired from decades of caring for patients in 2002.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, walking, traveling, reading, fishing, bargain shopping (especially thrift stores) and playing bingo. All who knew her will miss her generous, curious and playful spirit. Patricia is survived by her children, Brian and wife Melissa, David and fiancee Katy O’Neill, Susan and husband Michael Antezana; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Samantha, William and Wesley; as well as many other relatives and friends.
There will be a memorial gathering from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17 at Resthaven Funeral Home in Frederick. A mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 18 at St Timothy’s Catholic Church in Walkersville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Lung Association (ALA) at lung.org, or another charity.