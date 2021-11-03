Patricia Barnhart

Patricia “Pat” Louise Barnhart, 77, passed away peacefully at Sun Valley at Ridge Overlook in Westminster on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. She was born in Watersville, Maryland, on May 25, 1944, to the late Charles and Helen Warfield. She was predeceased by sister, Margaret (Peggy) Dorsey, and husband of 49 years, Kenneth Barnhart. She is lovingly remembered by brothers, George and Larry Warfield; son, Mark (Sarah); stepdaughter, Bridget Wilhelm; grandchildren, Vera and Susannah Barnhart, Angie Mathis (Billy), and Tyler Wilhelm (Emily); great-grandchildren, Brody and Cooper Mathis, and Ava Wilhelm; plus many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pat graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1962, then worked for Geico Insurance for many years before marrying in 1971 and becoming a mother and homemaker. She delighted in fixing up and redecorating the small farm that she and her husband purchased in 1976, where they lived for more than 40 years.
Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School) on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., at which time funeral service will be begin at 11 a.m., with Pastor David Norton of Poplar Springs U.M. Church Officiating.
Interment will take place at Poplar Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, Pennsylvania, burrier-queen.com.