Patricia Clark

Patricia Targrass Clark, born September 6, 1937, passed away in her home on March 24, 2020. She was married to Gerald Frank Clark, who was born on Feb. 11, 1935 and preceded Patricia in death on May 6, 2016. They were married for 58 years. Patricia, a bit like Ava Gardner, and Gerald, a bit like Frank Sinatra, met at a holiday camp in England.
Gerry was a man about town and he swept Patricia off her feet. They married on August 30, 1958 in a double wedding with Patricia’s identical twin sister, Pamela. They both lived through the bombings of London and surrounding areas during the blitzkrieg of WWII. Patricia’s home was bombed during the attacks and she, her mother and sister were relocated to the country, while her father stayed in London to help civilians through the bombings.
Gerry was in the Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers (REME) Army stationed just outside of Stonehenge. His skill in Engineering got him noticed by the Americans who were short on Engineers. He was offered a position in St Johnsbury, VT and along with other British engineers, joined the British Invasion that was already happening in the 1960s in the music industry.
Pat and Gerry packed up their family of girls, Pauline Pamela and Gillian Anne as well as Allison Jane, who was not yet born and headed to America for what was to be a 5-year adventure. They arrived in Boston on July 5, 1967. Needless to say, 5 years turned into 50 plus years.
Patricia, an accomplished seamstress worked at the Frederick Bridal center where it was not unusual to have to add panels to a bride’s dress when the bride suddenly had a bit of a tummy bump! She handstitched the lace to make the dress seamless.
Pauline since married Michael Diliberto and together they have three children, Nicholas Adam Rivero, who is currently teaching in Madrid, Spain and quarantined due to the Covid-19 virus, Ashley Rose Rivero an environmental scientist and Brittany Lynn Diliberto who is a globally acclaimed photographer. Gillian (Jill) married her high school sweetheart, Joseph Kulina where they raised their two children in Myersville, Md. Julia Nicole is a Registered Nurse at a Pittsburgh Hospital and Michael David is serving in the USMC.
Allison shares her life with Brian Hampton in South Riding, VA. where they are raising their two children, Conner Reid and Courtney Rose.