Patricia D. Smallwood (67), affectionately known as Puddy or Pat, of Frederick, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Patricia was the daughter of the late Mamie and Stewart Smallwood Sr. Patricia leaves behind her only son, Andre (Ike) Smallwood, her greatest achievement. Patricia graduated from Thomas Johnson High School. She was employed with Northampton Nursing Home as a GNA for nearly 40 years. Patricia passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. She was hospitalized; however, she came home to be with her family. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Patricia leaves behind three sisters, Marylee Bowie (Ronnie), of Washington, D.C., Trejetta Smallwood, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, and Earlene Smallwood, of Frederick; brothers, Louis Smallwood, of Washington, D.C., Richard (Ty) Smallwood (Joyce), of Frederick, Michael Smallwood, of Frederick, Aaron (Randy) Smallwood, of Frederick, Stephen (Stevie) Smallwood (Val), of Gaithersburg, and Stewart Smallwood Jr., of Frederick. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, including special nephew, LaVar Smallwood; and special friends, Delores Rollins Hall, Randi Hill, Wanda Herbert Jackson and Donnie Brooks.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Mamie and Stewart Smallwood Sr.; her brother, Donald (DD) Smallwood; an aunt, Naomi Ogle; an uncle, Donald (Donnie) Naylor; nephews, Dominique and Aaron Smallwood; and special friend, Susie Brooks.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. from the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.