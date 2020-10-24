Patricia Diane Cooper O’Brien, of Thurmont, born on June 7, 1953, gratefully left this life on Oct. 19, 2020, surrounded by her children at Frederick Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late John Paul Cooper and Elaine Stover Cooper. Diane spent her life working in banking and accounting, serving as a disability advocate during her last years. She has also lived in Baltimore and Las Vegas. She leaves behind her beloved children, Christina Martin Rodriguez and her husband Robert Anthony Rodriguez of Hanover, Pennsylvania; her son, Dallas Durbin Ricketts II of Thurmont; and her darling grandchildren, Riley, Connor and Ronan. She also leaves behind her very best friend of 45 years, Nancy Fisher, and a dear friend, Annabelle Toms. She also leaves behind aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew. Diane’s health went downhill due to many illnesses and decided to leave her body to science. There will be no funeral, and due to COVID-19, a memorial may be held at a later date.
