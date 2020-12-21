Patricia Fogle

Patricia Ann Baulch Fogle, 72, of Myersville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18 at Farney-Keedy Memorial Home in Boonsboro . She was the wife of David (Casey) Lee Fogle.
Born in Pasadena, CA, Dec. 18, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Jerry T. and and Sadie R. Henshaw Baulch.
She was predeceased by her sister, Robin Lloyd.
She was a member of the Myersville Church of the Brethren and a member of the Wolfsville Ruritan.
Surviving, besides her husband ad one sister Joan Spinner and her friend Marty.
A memorial service will be set at a later date.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 in Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville, MD with the Rev. Paul Leatherman III and Pastor Karen Grossnickle officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Myersville Church of the Brethren, 201 Main St., Myersville, MD 21773.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.