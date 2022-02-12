Patricia Hammond Carey

Patricia Grace (Wachter) Hammond Carey, of Frederick, Maryland, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Kline Hospice House.
She was the wife of Jerry G. Carey for 34 years and the wife of Charles L. (Lenny) Hammond, her first beloved husband, of 27 years.
Born Oct. 23, 1939, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Grayson and Helen Rhoads Wachter. She grew up in downtown Frederick and lived her entire life in Frederick County.
She is survived by sons, Todd P. Hammond and wife, Andrea Tauraso, of Wolfsville, and Bradd D. Hammond, of Frederick; daughter-in-law, Shan LaCoste Hammond, of Middletown; stepson, Shawn Carey and wife Stacie; grandchildren, Charles “Chase” Hammond and wife Mandy Melton, Dr. Andrew Hammond and wife Alyssa, and Paul, Cody, Gram and Hailie Carey; two sisters, Darlene Brunner, and Jeannette Johnson and husband Mack and their families. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will fondly share and love the many wonderful memories of her presence in their lives that time does not erase.
In addition to her late first husband, Charles L. (Lenny) Hammond, she was preceded in death by her youngest son, Reidd C. Hammond.
She worked at the Maryland State Highway Administration early on and later was self-employed as a seamstress for many years, creating custom made draperies and window treatments for countless homes. She retired from Frederick Community College, where she was an executive secretary.
Trish was a member of Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, immersing herself in church all throughout her life. Trish served in many capacities, including Sunday school, choir, various leadership roles and women’s groups. Her faith kept her strong through the many tragedies in her lifetime.
All of her life, Trish was very interested in interior design and enjoyed decorating many homes over the years. She also enjoyed working in her gardens, drawing and painting, knitting, needlepoint and being outdoors in the sun. Camping trips and traveling each summer with family and friends were plentiful. Trish enjoyed and excelled at sewing, creating many clothes for herself and her sisters, including her prom and wedding dresses and countless dresses for parties and galas. She was always an avid and serious reader on many and varied subjects. Holidays and birthdays were a special time at her home and always creatively executed. She put her heart and soul into everything she did. A good description of Trish: intelligent, kind and resilient with a gentle disposition. An honest, genuine and caring person with integrity, honor and respect for God, family and her many friends. All of these things will remain in the hearts of those who loved her forever.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick.
A celebration of Patricia’s life journey will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the funeral home with Chaplain Suzanne Morris officiating. Burial will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
Trish would be honored if you would like to make a donation in her name to Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ, 15 W. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, Frederick Health Hospice, or to the charity of your choice.
