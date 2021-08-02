Patricia “Patsy” Jane Offutt Smallwood, 75, of Dickerson, MD, passed away on July 30, 2021.
Born on May 12, 1946 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Charles Elmore and Elsie Catherine (Lusher) Offutt.
Patsy is survived by her three sons; Christopher Smallwood, wife, Jennifer, Michael Smallwood, John Smallwood, wife, Lesly and two granddaughters; Jane and Lucy Smallwood.
Patsy grew up on her family’s farm in Potomac. She attended Holton Arms School. Growing up she began her love and passion for animals. She grew up showing and competing her horses. Her passion and love for animals continued throughout her life. Her love for horses was always known by talking to her, and everyone got to know her “Grand Horse.” She would always share with everyone she met pictures of her Grandchildren and her “Grand Horse” everywhere she went with a smile. She was very proud of the accomplishments of her three boys and expressed that to everyone that came into her life.
Patsy was a member of the Garden Club and the Montgomery County 4-H.
The family will be receiving friends on August 4th from 10:00-11:00 AM at Hilton Funeral Home, 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, MD. A funeral service is to begin at 11:00 AM with a graveside to follow at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W Hunter Rd, Beallsville, MD 20839.