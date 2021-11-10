On Nov. 7, 2021, an angel departed the earth, as the Lord welcomed home Patricia Mary Khoury. Born March 1, 1931, she graced the earth for 90 years. Survived by her beloved spouse, Assad S. Khoury; two children, Jamila and Shahady; and a grandson, Andrew Coburn, she will be greatly missed and fondly recalled.
Born in Canada, Patricia lost her parents in a train accident early in life. Adopted by the conductor, Herbert Counihan, she spent her formative years in Toronto at Rosary Hall Convent. In 1952, Patricia took a job in the Toronto Hospital, and there, she met a young physician resident, Assad Khoury. She traveled to Beirut, Lebanon, in 1956 to join her beau, and they were married on Jan. 26, 1957.
The couple moved to the U.S. in 1958, settling first in Virginia and then in Maryland. Patricia will be remembered for her great creativity in all types of home crafts, sewing, decorating and cooking. She learned all the Middle Eastern recipes from her husband’s mother and became an expert on the favorites. Patricia ran multiple households and a working farm in Louisa, Virginia, where she could indulge her love of animals and the outdoors.
Services for Patricia will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church, 10620 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854.
An interment service will follow for immediate family at the Resthaven Memorial Gardens 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 North) Frederick, MD 21701.