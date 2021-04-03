Patricia Lambertson

Patricia Switzer Lambertson, 85, a long-term resident of Thurmont, Maryland, died March 27, 2021, in Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Born Nov. 28, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland, Pat, as she was known by her friends and family, was the daughter of the late David W. and Esta May Kemper Switzer. She attended the University of Maryland, taught elementary school for three years in Carrol County, and taught evening adult education in Frederick County for 30 years. She worked for S.B. Thomas in Frederick from 1979 until retirement in 1997.
A member of Weller United Methodist Church in Thurmont, Pat contributed to church outreach to those in need. She also participated in Thurmont’s Colorfest as a craftsperson, serving her famous crab soup, and later as an organizer. A gifted seamstress, Pat enjoyed crafting, canning, refinishing furniture and spending time with her grandchildren, who called her “Oma.” She also enjoyed traveling and camping, visiting Europe, Australia, and the U.S. East Coast from Maine to Florida. She is survived by her son, John P. Lambertson and his wife Katherine Aaslestad, of Morgantown, West Virginia; her son, Christopher D. Lambertson, of Atlantic Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Morgan Lambertson, of Houston, Texas, Raef and Alaine Lambertson, of Morgantown, West Virginia, and Milo and Katherine Lambertson, of Atlantic Beach, Florida; a brother and his wife, Richard and Dale Switzer; two nieces; and four nephews.
A private memorial service for family and close friends will be held at Weller United Methodist Church in Thurmont, with Pastor Robert Kells officiating, followed by interment at in the Meadow Branch Church Cemetery in Westminster, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, Pat requested donations be made to Weller United Methodist Church, 101 N. Altamont Ave., Thurmont, MD 21788. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com.
Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.