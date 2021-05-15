Patricia Lowrey

Patricia May Lowrey, 87, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away at Country Meadows of Frederick.
Born Sept. 28, 1933, in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and May (Windley) Englert.
She was a retired healthcare human resources director and was a member of Westminster Seventh-day Adventist Church.
She was a Mayflower descendent and an avid reader. Her family was always her first priority.
She is survived by her three daughters, Brenda Hess, of Brunswick, Maryland, Marla McCormick and husband Tim, of Manassas, Virginia, and Lisa Gonzales and husband Carlos, of Germantown, Maryland; one son, Kendall Lowrey and wife Linda, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie, Rodney, Bethany, Kristen, Matt, Robby, Melody, Miguel, Marco and Erika; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lowrey; and one brother, Arthur Vreeland Englert II.
Services will be private. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.
