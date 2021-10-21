Mrs. Patricia “Lynne” Bransome, of Frederick, Maryland, (previously of Montgomery County) died at the age of 61 Sept. 24, 2021, at Citizens Nursing Home following complications due to a stroke. Born Jan. 23, 1960, in Takoma Park, Maryland, she was the daughter of John “Roy” Young and Patricia “Pat” Young (Bolt). She was the wife of the late John “Chris” Bransome.
Lynne was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a 1978 graduate of Wheaton High School and a longtime member of the Frederick Seventh-day Adventist Church. She was devoted to her family and loved raising, taking care of and spending time with her daughters and grandchildren. Throughout her life, she worked at the National 4-H Council; in various sales positions, including at Calico Fudge & Creamery in Frederick; and as an elementary school bus driver for Frederick County Public Schools. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, cross-stitching, reading, the theatre and spending time in nature — especially the water. She survived a series of brain tumors, beginning in her youth, and strokes in her later years. Despite the adversity she faced, she was one of the kindest and most loving people. She had a unique sense of humor, a hippy soul and an unyielding faith in god, and she always came from a place of love.
She is survived by daughters, Jessica Bransome, of Frederick, and Nicole “Nikki” Bransome, of Alexandria, Virginia; granddaughters, Taylor, Gabriella, Jesslyn and Marilyn; and grandson, Jean “Lennox.” In addition, she is survived by her mother, Pat Young of Edgewater; her sister, Cheryl “Cheri” Jones, of Old Fields, West Virginia; and a number of nieces and other family members and friends.
Lynne was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Young; father, John “Roy” Young; husband, John “Chris” Bransome; and a number of dear dog, cat and bird companions, including Racer, Bear, Woodstock, Merlin, Nimueh and Sky.
A memorial service for Lynne will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in the chapel at the Frederick Seventh-day Adventist Church, 6437 Jefferson Pike, Frederick, Maryland, with Pastor Morgan Kochenower officiating. There will be a reception immediately following in the church school.
She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her, and she would want to say to all, “God bless you.”