Patricia Mackin Koehler, age 86, of Frederick, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center of Frederick, following a stroke.
Born July 26, 1933 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Henry Owen and AnnMarie Kapralek Mackin.
Mrs. Koehler was a graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame, Baltimore. She was active in Baltimore amateur theatre, as well as several church choirs. A talented soprano, she also studied classical voice privately. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, Libertytown, where she sang in the choir and volunteered as an office receptionist. She loved the arts, especially the opera, symphony, and theater.
Pat was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, being survived by her children Mark O. Koehler and wife Niki of New Market and Elisa C. Koehler of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren, Michael Koehler, Stephanie Sheehan, James Koehler and Emily Koehler; and great-grandsons, Silas and Michael.
She was predeceased by her former husband, Walter L. Koehler.
The family will receive friends at Hartzler Funeral Home — Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Rd., Frederick on Sunday, June 7 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A limited number of people will be allowed at a time in the chapel area while also observing social distancing. All those attending will be asked to wear face masks.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church St., Union Bridge (which is one block north of the intersection of Routes 75 and 26 in Libertytown). Fr. Chuck Wible will be the celebrant. All those attending must wear masks and observe social distancing.
Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Bank or Blessings in a Backpack programs at St. Peter The Apostle Catholic Church, 9190 Church Street Union Bridge, MD 21791.
