Patricia M. Stevens passed away peacefully at Glade Valley Nursing Home on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 68.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Roy Stevens, her two children and their spouses, and four grandchildren all of Frederick County MD. She is also survived by her two sisters, a brother and a long, long list of dear friends in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Patricia was born on Dec. 14, 1951, in Scranton, PA, to the late John and Eleanor Sasala. She graduated from West Scranton High School in 1969. She married Roy Stevens her high school sweetheart in 1974. She was an administrative assistant with PNC Bank for many years. Patricia loved being social and entertaining her many friends and family members over the years.
Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. There is no service planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in memory of Patricia’s love of making kids smile. To donate online please visit www.stjude.org or to donate by phone, please call 1-800-805-5856.
