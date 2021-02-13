Mrs. Patricia Ann Main, 81, of Frederick, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021, at Glade Valley Center after a long battle with diabetes and dementia. She was the wife of the late Michael Main. Born on July 18, 1939, in Frederick County, she was the daughter of late Clarence May Sr. and Ruth May.
Pat was a member of the Brook Hill United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed the company of the Wise Owls Group. Mrs. Main was a member of the Yellow Springs Lions Club, and she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her sisters and grandchildren. She loved assembling puzzles, sudoku, sewing and word searches. Her favorite hobby was collecting owls, especially stuffed ones and any unique ones she could fine, her collection had over 4,000 different owls.
She was a stay-at-home mom until her children entered school. She worked for a few employers including making drapes for the Fabric Shop, sewing for the Hartz Company and making leather goods for J.M. Bucheimer’s. Her last job was at Bio Whittaker.
Pat is survived by her three children, Dr. Debra Phebus, Tammy Patton and her husband, of Pennsylvania, and Randy Main, of Canada. She loved spending time with her three grandchildren, Matthew Williams, Jennifer Williams and Shawn Patton. Her great-granddaughter Olivia Williams was her buddy and favorite friend to share ice cream with. She was one of 13 children. She is survived by four brothers, Thurman May and wife Gladys; Charles May; Ray May and wife Barbara; Raymond May and wife Shirley. She is survived by four sisters, Gloria Caudill and husband Dan; Nancy Caudill and her partner Bob Boyer; Grace Blickenstaff; and Rosie Ray. She has many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by three brothers, Norman May, Clarence May Jr. and Harvey May; a sister, Dorothy Smith; and a son-in-law, Gregory Phebus.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of Glade Valley Center for the care they provided to Pat over the past years.
The service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to Brook Hill United Methodist Church, American Diabetes or Alzheimer’s Association.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.