Patricia Martin Collins, 85, of Milton, Florida, passed from this life on Monday, March 21, 2022.
Born on Aug. 16, 1936, in New York to Thomas and Helen Martin. She was married to William J. Collins on Oct. 10, 1959, who proceeded her in death in 2003.
Patricia was everything that’s good and kind wrapped into one beautiful person. She loved her family endlessly. Patricia was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh and made friends everywhere she went.
She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at St. John Catholic Church Frederick on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s or Kidney Foundations. Please help us honor her memory by wearing spring colors.