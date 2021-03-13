Patricia Mossburg

Patricia Dorothy Mossburg, 87, died peacefully at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation in Frederick, Maryland, on March 11, 2021. Patricia was born in Frederick, Maryland on Dec. 21, 1933.
Patricia was a homemaker and bar manager who enjoyed dining out, traveling and playing cards, and she was a fan of Elvis Presley. At times, she was known to be a bit mischievous.
Patricia dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patricia was predeceased by her husband, James Mossburg, in 1995. She was also predeceased by two sons, John W. Nikirk and Robert Nikirk. Patricia is survived by three daughters, Ann Hedges (Ron), Pamela Klipp (Gary) and Jamie Masser (Rick); a daughter-in-law, Connie Nikirk; grandchildren, Tiffany Rohrer (Chris), JT Hedges (Kristen), Justin Hedges (Megan), Jeff Klipp (Katie) and Crystal Reed (Nick); and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, March 14. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, March 15. Interment will follow at Clustered Spires Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Patricia’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. https://www.stjude.org/donate
