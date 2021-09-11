Patricia Muir

Patricia Joan (Reilly) Muir died Sept. 5 after a short stay in the hospital and a week in hospice care. Pat was happy to remain in her "Muir Woods home" in Cascade, Maryland. To help make this possible were her much-appreciated caregivers: Joan, Richard, Amanda, Polly, Teresa, Kylee and Susan.
Pat was born and raised in New York City, and she was 100 percent Irish — and proud of it. Her childhood diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis and a willingness to be a part of countless medical trials has made her a true contributor to science. Without people like Pat Muir paving the way, many people would still be suffering pain and battling illness.
With William Muir, Air Force veteran and predeceased husband of 67 years, Pat traveled the world. She met wonderful people during her travels and continued to communicate and remain friends with many of them. Pat loved to communicate via letters, cards and calls. She was an avid reader and loved her work as a bookkeeper and a librarian at Fort Ritchie, Maryland.
Throughout the years, Pat was very active in the community. She was a den mother and Girl Scout leader for 15 years. When her children attended Mother Seton School and St. Joseph's High School in Emmitsburg, Maryland, Pat was a member of the PTA. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church in Blue Ridge Summit, Pennsylvania, and later the St. Anthony Shrine parish in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
Pat was a lifetime member of the Blue Ridge Garden Club, and she loved making flower arrangements for weddings and special occasions. She also enjoyed making ceramics and decorating cakes for her beloved grandchildren and friends.
Above all else Pat loved her family. She is predeceased by her parents, the late Eugene and Grace (Murphy) Reilly; and her late husband, Bill Muir Sr. Pat leaves behind three children; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren (and one on the way). Bill Muir Jr. (Grace), and Shawn and Jordan, of Florida. Kathleen Muir, Joseph Stapleton, Jessica Estrada (Paul), Madalyn and Sophia, of California. Joan Williams (Richard) and Lyndsey Hillman (Marcus), of New York City, Morgan Donahue (Joe) Martin, of Maryland, Katie Beth Lowman (Miles) Mila, of Washington, D.C., Stacey Seiss (Joe) and Marah Williams, of Maryland. Her predeceased younger sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne Schmidt (Bill); predeceased younger brother, Eugene Reilly (Kathy); predeceased sister, Cathy Reilly; brother; John Reilly (Arlene); predeceased sister-in-law; Doris Liesch (Robert); predeceased brother-in-law; Robert Muir (Kay); brother-in-law; Thomas Muir (Carmen); brother-in-law, Philip Griffo (Laura); and many godchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pat will also be remembered by her dear friends, Pat Devlin and the entire Devlin Family, Rose Hebda, Margie Bixler and Dottie Phelan. She will be remembered for her strength, kindness and love for others. She will be greatly missed and not forgotten. Celebration of life will take place at Fort Ritchie, and interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pat Muir's name to Zachary Hebda Foundation (hebdafoundation.org) or P.O. Box 322, Linthicum, MD 21090. The foundation supports childhood cancer research at Johns Hopkins Hospital and helps children to attend Camp Sunshine. Pat and her husband, Bill, were avid supporters of the Hebda foundation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.