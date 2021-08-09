Patricia “Pat” Anderson, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Pat was a beloved wife to her husband, Steve, and loving mother to her two children, Julie Ketchum, of Frederick, Maryland, and Chris Anderson of Urbana, Maryland. She was a wonderful grandmother, or “Mimi” to her four grandchildren, Adam, Sarah, Declan, and Liam. She was the daughter of the late Jasper “Jack” Harrell and Lydia “Nell” Harrell. She is survived by her sister, Eunice Vastine of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
Pat was born in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and grew up with many family members living close by. She attended Atlantic Christian College, and shortly thereafter, moved to Washington, D.C. to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. While living in Washington, she met her husband of 62 years, Steve Anderson. She and her family later moved to Clarksburg, Maryland, and after raising her children, Pat went on to work in the offices of Burdette Brothers for over 25 years.
Pat had the most beautiful soul. She fiercely loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as going out with dear friends. Always seeing the world through her rose-colored glasses, her family often teased that she was a classic Pollyanna. She had a passion for flowers of all kinds, and loved growing and displaying them in her home. A Southern lady at heart, she enjoyed nothing more than cooking a delicious meal and setting a beautiful table.
A celebration of Pat’s life will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, August 14th at 3 p.m.
If desired, donations may be made to a charity or non-profit organization of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.