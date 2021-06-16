Patricia "Pat" Burnett

Patricia Ann Burnett, 63, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Richard Wayne Burnett, who died in 2019.
Born on July 29, 1957, in Newark, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Francis Aloysius and Margaret Maryann (Dever) Shaffery.
Pat was a distribution manager for Toys “R” Us for 34 years.
She enjoyed trips to Disney World and music, especially Motown artists; but most of all, she loved spending time with her family and cat “Ernie”.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen George and husband Dustin of Friendsville; two grandsons: Brantley Grayson George and Ryker Lee George; siblings: Frank Shaffery and wife Connie of Florida, Walter Shaffery and wife Georgia of New Jersey, Neil Shaffery and wife Jean of Glen Burnie and Mary Healy and husband Mike of Frederick; ten nephews and three nieces.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD, where a celebration of Pat’s life journey will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Friday June 18. Adam Brenneman will officiate. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Frederick.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Western MD Chapter, 108 Byte Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, MD 21702 .
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.