Patricia "Patti" Lawyer

Patti Lawyer, 62, of Thurmont, Maryland died March 26, 2020 peacefully in her home. She was the wife of Strafford Lawyer whom she married in November 1989.
Born October 8, 1957 in Washington, DC., she was the daughter of the late William and Joan Joyner.
Patti was an avid paddle boarder and had a passion for music, wine and fitness.
Surviving her are her three daughters, Kathleen Joyner Maturan and husband, Karl, of Alexandria, Virginia, Jennifer Lawyer and fiancé, Harley Kusse, of Costa Mesa, California, and Mary Lawyer of Frederick; stepchildren, Monica Crone and husband, Mike, of Thurmont and Chad Lawyer and wife, Jodi, of Frederick; grandchildren, Jacob, Ethan, and Haley Crone, Stella and Hazel Lawyer, and William Maturan; siblings, Bill Joyner and wife, Christine, of Thurmont, Mary Ann Holden and Peggy Lookingbill both of Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Matthew Joyner and partner, Dawn Blickenstaff, of Bloomington, Illinois and Terri Stitely and son, Matthew, of Thurmont; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Michael “Stick” Stitely and Jan Lawyer; and sister-in-law, Candy Lawyer.
At Patti’s request, no service will be held. Patti’s wishes were to spend her eternity on her favorite place, St. George’s Island in Maryland. Her ashes will be spread at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation of Washington, DC. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.