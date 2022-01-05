On December 20, 2021, the world lost and Heaven gained a fun-loving, generous and outgoing person. Patricia “Patti” Markley Sestina passed while surrounded by her family but in the prayers and hearts of many.
Patti was born on June 16, 1953 to parents Robert Elmer Markley and Corinne Adelaide Markley.
She married the love of her life, John, on September 21, 1996 and recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary where they renewed their wedding vows.
An advocate for volunteerism, Patti helped with Habitat for Humanity, the Glade Valley Athletic Association, Second-Hand Roses (a group which helped support school children), and countless others. Patti was also a staple at Safeway Pharmacy in Walkersville for over 30 years and previously a Redskinette from 1975-1977.
Patti was preceded by her parents and brother Robert “Bob” Markley and will be survived by devoted husband John, son Matthew, son Brian and wife Shannon, and adoring grandchildren Bella and Brooks, brothers James “Jim”, William “Bill”, and Steuart “Stu” Sr., stepmother Mildred “Millie”, many cousins, (grand) nieces and nephews, and friends.
Whether she went by “Sunshine”, “Momma”, Miss Patti, or “Grammy”, Patti was loved and will be remembered by many as the outspoken yet kind-hearted woman we all came to know and love. While she will undoubtedly be missed, Heaven surely gained an amazing angel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Patti’s name to: ASPCA https://secure.aspca.org/donate/donate?ms=wb_top_homepage-donate&initialms=wb_top_homepage-donate&pcode=WEBMEMBER&lpcode=WEBGUARD