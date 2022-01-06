Patricia "Patti" Sestina

On Dec. 20, 2021, the world lost and Heaven gained a fun-loving, generous and outgoing person. Patricia “Patti” Markley Sestina passed while surrounded by her family but in the prayers and hearts of many.
Patti was born on June 16, 1953, to parents Robert Elmer Markley and Corinne Adelaide Markley.
She married the love of her life, John, on Sept. 21, 1996, and they recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and renewed their wedding vows.
An advocate for volunteerism, Patti helped with Habitat for Humanity, the Glade Valley Athletic Association, Second-Hand Roses (a group that helped support schoolchildren), and countless others. Patti was also a staple at Safeway Pharmacy in Walkersville for more than 30 years, and she was previously a Redskinette from 1975-1977.
Patti was predeceased by her parents; and brother, Robert “Bob” Markley. She is survived by devoted husband, John; son Matthew; son, Brian and wife Shannon; adoring grandchildren, Bella and Brooks; brothers, James “Jim,” William “Bill” and Steuart “Stu” Sr.; stepmother, Mildred “Millie”; and many cousins, (grand) nieces and nephews, and friends.
Whether she went by “Sunshine,” “Momma,” Miss Patti, or “Grammy,” Patti was loved and will be remembered by many as the outspoken yet kind-hearted woman we all came to know and love. While she will undoubtedly be missed, Heaven surely gained an amazing angel.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Patti’s name to: ASPCA https://bit.ly/32Q0JhC or to St. Jude https://bit.ly/3JN2m0r