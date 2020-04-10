Patricia Rowan

Patricia Lee Rowan, 97 of Brunswick, Maryland passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born July 20, 1922 in Brunswick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William and Emma Donovan.
“Aunt Patsy” was known as everybody’s aunt. She was a life long member of the St. Francis-St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Patricia is survived by her sister in law, Rita Donovan, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of over 40 years, Lee Joseph Rowan and was the last surviving of her siblings.
Services are held by the John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD. A private graveside service will be held at the St. Francis-St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Patricia’s name to the American Cancer Society, 1050 East Industrial Boulevard Unit 3, Cumberland MD 21502, 301-722-2145 or the St. Francis-St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 4231 Catholic Church Rd, Knoxville MD 21758.