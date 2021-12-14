Patricia Ruppert

Patricia "Pat" "Patsy" (nee Fell) Ruppert of Montgomery Village and N. Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully at home December 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. She lived an amazing life, reaching 100 years in October. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Clarence "Bud" Ruppert. She leaves behind seven children: John (Robyn), Mary Anne Gillis (Dan), Margaret Guilday (Mike), Catherine Grimes (Gary), Michael Ruppert, Maureen Whippen (Tom) and Susan Ruppert (George Tiqui), 21 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and an army of friends, acquaintances through her children, loved ones and loving caregivers. She is pre-deceased by her brothers John Fell and Vincent Fell. Her sister, Marie Bachman, resides in Ontario, Canada. The family wants to thank in particular Titilayo Sanusi ("Titi"), Lizzie Matara and Yvette Sharps, her final caregivers.
Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1921, Pat moved to Washington, D.C. in the 1940s following WWII to pursue employment related to United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Association (UNRA). Patricia met and was befriended by the Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen. In 1948, she married the love of her life, Buddy, and they settled in Washington, N.E. along with their dear friends at the time, later moving to Bethesda, MD where they shared decades of fun raising their family and formed lifelong friendships. Ultimately, the family moved to Montgomery Village in 1971, where her circle of influence grew. She was and is still known lovingly by some as "the wallpaper lady" from the decorating department at Schenks Hardware in Montgomery Village, where she worked for years helping people select wallpaper and home decor. A consummate student, Pat continued to attend Montgomery College well into her 80s. Her book collection was one of her prized possessions.
Pat will be remembered for her devotion to the Catholic faith and was a prayer warrior to the end, praying daily for family, friends and Presidents. She was blessed by her interactions with pastors and priests. She had boundless energy, a keen and broad intellect, and loved her family, politics and world events. She saw Wall Street, traveled overseas and enjoyed meeting people. At 99, she asked, "What's Twitter?" and genuinely wanted to understand it. Always in tune with her grandchildren, she learned about the world through their eyes. Pat took on Governors and the secular world alike to protect the unborn, and her greatest achievement was passing down her great faith.
Pat enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. What a gift.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00p.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Gaithersburg. MD. A funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 10:30a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, followed by burial at All Souls Cemetery in Germantown, MD.
A reception for family and friends in Pat's honor will be held at Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, MD from 1:00 to 4:00p.m.