Patricia Ruthvin

Mrs. Patricia Burrier Ruthvin, 89, of Frederick, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Leon Ruthvin, who died in 1982. Born in Frederick on Dec. 8, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Howard M. and Alice R. Brown Burrier.
Patricia was a graduate of Walkersville High School, Class of 1950. She had worked for years as a receptionist for several local dairies. She was a member of South End Baptist Church. She had been a foster parent for several years. Patricia enjoyed bus trips, hiking and working on jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are her children, Linda Y. Craig and husband Richard, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Katrina R. Elder and husband John, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Anita M. Binkley and husband Jim, of Taneytown, and Joseph L. Ruthvin, of Walkersville; one sister, Mary Alice Byers, of Ashville, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Lawrence and wife Stacey, Christina and husband Michael, Jesse and wife Melissa, Anthony and fiancee Samantha, Justin and wife Jessica, Joseph Ruthvin and fiancee Megan and Jeremy and wife Alison; nine great-grandchildren; a niece; and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. Flowers are welcome. Social distancing and masks are required. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.