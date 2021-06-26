Pat Wadsworth, longtime resident of Myersville, Maryland, was born in Manila, Philippines, in 1938. She and her sister came to the U.S. at the end of World War II. Pat grew up in Edinburg, Virginia.
She received a full scholarship to Longwood University, Virginia, majoring in English. Later, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and Taoist philosophy from Goddard College, Vermont, as well as postgraduate professional training and certification in many counseling therapies and programs.
She was a loving mother of two children, and a fine writer. Her work was published in many literary magazines, and she was awarded second prize in Mind Magazine’s Poetry Competition.
For decades, Pat served as a patient and caring youth counselor; she worked at San Mar Children’s Home, and at the Frederick County Health Department.
She passed peacefully on May 8, 2021.