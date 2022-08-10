Patricia Sigler

Patricia “Tresie” Ann Sigler, age 83, of Jefferson, Maryland, entered heaven’s gates on the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2022.

Patricia was born May 26, 1939, in Brunswick, Maryland, to the late Clifton Frye “Pete” and Margaret Hite “Mickey.” Patricia was preceded in death by her late husband, Donald Lee Sigler Sr.; and their daughter, Terese Darlene Sigler.