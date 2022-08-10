Patricia Sigler

Patricia “Tresie” Ann Sigler, age 83, of Jefferson, Maryland, entered heaven’s gates on the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2022.
Patricia was born May 26, 1939, in Brunswick, Maryland, to the late Clifton Frye “Pete” and Margaret Hite “Mickey.” Patricia was preceded in death by her late husband, Donald Lee Sigler Sr.; and their daughter, Terese Darlene Sigler.
Patricia was well known in the Jefferson and Brunswick communities through her ownership of Tresie’s Pizza & Sub Shop located in Jefferson, Maryland. She was passionate in her position as the CCD director of St. Mary’s and St. Francis Catholic churches of Petersville and Brunswick, Maryland. Patricia was also known for her talented roles as a dedicated teacher’s aide at Brunswick Elementary School, and manager at Pias Pizza of Brunswick, Maryland, and the Brunswick Bowling Center.
Patricia is survived by her sons, Donald Sigler Jr. and Mark Sigler, of Brunswick, Maryland. She was Grandma to her grandchildren, Crystal Sigler, of Charlestown, West Virginia, and Donald Sigler III (Kristy), of Brunswick, Maryland. Patricia is survived by her three siblings, Cecilia Twigg (Russell), Jeff Hite (Tammy) and Chris Hite, of Brunswick, Maryland. Patricia enjoyed spoiling her great-grandchildren, Hailey, Paris, Aiden, Vivian, Valerie and Faith. She was eagerly awaiting the arrival of her great-granddaughter, Callie. She was known as Grandma or Aunt Tresie to anyone that had a connection to her.
The family will receive family and friends at John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, MD 21716, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769. Interment will be at Union Cemetery, Lovettsville, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Brunswick Elementary School Chorus in care of Mr. Cook.