Patricia Smith

Miss Patricia Annalee “Pat” Smith, 89, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Kline Hospice House. Born at home in Petersville on March 17, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Maurice E. and Mary Shafer Smith.
Pat was a graduate of Brunswick High School Class of 1950. She had worked as an Account Representative for 20 years with Investor Loan Corp. and retired after 17 years as a branch manager for Farmers and Mechanics Bank. She was a member of the Luther Chapel in Petersville and was the organist. She was a member the Eagles Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary both in Brunswick. She was a former secretary for the AARP in Frederick and she had been a volunteer at the Frederick Memorial Hospital. Pat loved to travel and enjoyed Iceland.
She will be remembered by many cousins including special cousins, Kay, Donnie, B. David and his daughter April, Mark and his daughter, Ashley, and Martin Smith. She will be dearly missed by Shelby and Haley Smith, whom she thought of as her granddaughters. Pat had many friends including special friends, Leo and Maryann Norris.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church Street, Frederick. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment will be in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Petersville Luther Chapel, C/O 4232 Gene Hemp Road, Jefferson, MD 21755.