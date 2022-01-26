Patricia Stitely

Mrs. Patricia Diane (Boone) Stitely, 77, of Frederick, died Monday, January 24, 2022 at Kline Hospice House. She was the loving wife of the late Ernest Stitely, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Born October 6, 1944 in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Jessie and Emily (Hiltner) Boone.
Patricia is survived by her children; Bryan Stitely and wife Debra “Susie”, Dale Stitely and wife Lois and Kim Baer and husband Ben, grandchildren; Katelyn Baer and Austin Baer, great-grandchildren; Joslynn Adkins-Stull and Giovanni DeAngelo, brother; Jessie Boone Jr., brothers-in-law; Edward Cramer and Bill Stitely and wife Rosemary, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00PM, on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701. Those wishing to attend will gather at the FSK Chapel in the front of the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to ASPCA at (800) 628-0028.
