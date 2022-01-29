Patricia Strailman

Mrs. Patricia Ann “Pat” Strailman, 85, of Frederick, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Citizens Care Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of Carroll “Gene” Strailman, who preceded her in death in 2008.
Born March 3, 1936, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Clifton and Doris Freed.
Pat went to St. John’s Catholic School and later graduated from Frederick High. She worked as a secretary for FCPS and for the Frederick County government for many years. In her later years, she worked for BonTon and Marshalls.
She is survived by her son, Timothy Houck (Chris); daughter, Kimberly Thomas (Benjamin); grandchildren, Whitney Hammel (Jason), Chastity Hamilton and Joshua Hamilton; great-grandchildren, Shawn Hamilton, Jaylen Branscum, Waylon Hammel and Irie Hammel, best friend, Betty Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Maryland, 21701. The funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Foundation.
