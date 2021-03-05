Patricia Struthers

Patricia A. Struthers, of Fenton, Michigan, passed away on Feb. 23, 2021, at 79 years of age. Beloved wife of the late James; adored mother of Debbie (Elmore) Hughes and Cindy (William) Struthers-Wilson; proud grandma of Zachery Struthers, Tiffani Cameron (Morgan Stapleton), and Ashleigh Cameron (Evan Diedrich); dear sister of Sharon (Robert) Israel, Kay (Gary) Souder Cooper, and the late Thomas (Brenda) Souder. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Patricia was born in a blizzard on March 9, 1941, at the family Springdale Farm in Brunswick, Maryland, to Woodrow and Maxine Souder. She was a graduate of Brunswick High School and studied nursing at the University of Maryland. She proudly served her country with the Air Force, where she met her husband, James. The two were married on Feb. 6, 1964, in New Jersey. Patricia enjoyed football, even watching the Super Bowl this year in the hospital, and cooking for family. She was strong in her faith — reading her Bible and partaking in daily devotions. Services have occurred. Fond memories and condolences may be offered to the family via the online guestbook at www.HillFH.com.
