Patricia Ann Kemper Tabor, 83, Middletown, died Monday, July 18 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown. She was the wife of R. Michael Tabor.
Born in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on Aug. 18, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Francis Lee and Cloe Keithley Kemper. She was a member of the Harmony Community Lutheran Church, Myersville.
Surviving, besides her husband are four children, Scott Fleming, of Cabins, West Virginia, David Tabor, of Irvington, Virginia, Judy Tarman, of Middletown, and James Tabor, of Portland, Oregon; seven grandchildren; and a niece, Patrece SuSong, of Rhodsville, Virginia.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 26 in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Middletown. The Rev. Marlene Phillips will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harmony Community Lutheran Church, 3939 Brethren Church Road, Myersville, MD 21773.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.