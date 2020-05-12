Patricia Turner

Patricia Carroll Turner, 86, of Frederick, MD, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Kline Hospice House, Frederick, MD.
Mrs. Turner was born to late Raleigh F. and Lida (Tew) Carroll on February 21, 1934 in Roseboro, NC.
Patricia married Joseph E. Turner on November 19, 1960. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2018.
She is survived by Daughter Lorijean Turner; Sister-in-Law- Rene Carroll , Wilmington, NC; Nieces and Nephews Doug Carroll and family, Roundrock, TX; Esther Austin and family, Wake Forest, NC; Roger Carroll and family, Florida; Jennifer Leath and family, Wilmington, NC; Georgina Tuttle and family, Wilmington, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband, the following Siblings- Hinsen Carroll, Treva Jean Reynolds, Dwight Carroll, Ted Carroll, Edwin Carroll and Raleigh F. Carroll, Niece- Mercedes Carroll and Nephew Alan Carroll.
Patricia worked as a secretary for many years first at the FBI and then for a research doctor at NIH. She later retired from the medical records department of Frederick Memorial Hospital.
She was a member of Glade United Church of Christ Walkersville, MD.
Patricia enjoyed cooking, singing in church choirs and spending time with family and friends.
Many thanks and immense gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff of Kline Hospice House, made all the more difficult by these challenging times.
A Graveside Service will be held at Double Brick Cemetery, Friends Cove with Pastor Bill Shrout officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.geiselfuneral.com
Arrangements entrusted to Louise Geisel Funeral Home, Bedford.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Patricia Carroll Turner to: Glade United Church of Christ, 21 Fulton Ave, Walkersville, MD 21793 or Healvets.org (fka Help Hospitalized Veterans).