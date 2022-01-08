Patricia Diane Burch Walters, 73, of Brookneal, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Dennis Walters.
Mrs. Walters was born in Frederick County, Maryland, July 19, 1948, daughter of Grace Walters Burch, of North Carolina, and the late James Burch. She was a member of Winfall Baptist Church and a rancher.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Kelly C. Effland (Jacob), of Hagerstown, Maryland; two grandchildren, Alek and Anna Effland; a brother, Michael Burch of North Carolina.
You may pay your respects to the family on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, from 3-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at Hat Creek Presbyterian Church by Pastor Phil Stevens.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be sent by visiting hendersonfuneral.net.