Patricia Williams passed away on April 24, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Kelly O. Williams, Sr.
Born on March 9, 1937, in Montgomery County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Laura Allnutt.
Patricia is survived by her son, Kelly O. Williams, Jr. of Jefferson, MD and daughter Teresa Ann Lewis (Larry) of Adamstown, MD, one sister, Anna Corrales of Arizona; two brothers, Upton (Sonny) Allnutt of Gaithersburg, MD and James Elwood Allnutt of Monrovia, MD; two grandchildren, Jennifer Perkins (Allan) of Brunswick, MD and Larry Lewis Jr. (Stephanie) of Summerville, SC and five great-grandchildren; Phoebe, Gabriel, and Jackson Lewis of SC and Aleena and Jensen Perkins of Brunswick MD.
She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Kelly O. Williams, III.
Pat had a very large family with many of her brothers and sisters preceding her in death. She also has many still surviving.
Pat was affectionately called “Mom Mom”, “Aunt Pat” and “Patsy”. Pat spent a great time of her life helping others by babysitting for so many family and friend’s children.
Her love of life and helping others with their children, showed the true love she had for God. His hands helped her to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and true friend to so many.
Due to the pandemic, services will be family only. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity or organization of your choice.